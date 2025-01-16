What's the story

Reliance Industries' digital arm, Jio Platforms (JPL), has signed a strategic partnership with Polygon Labs.

The partnership will bring Web3 capabilities into some of Jio's existing apps. It will use Polygon's blockchain solutions to bring Web3 services to over 450 million Jio customers.

Kiran Thomas, CEO of JPL, expressed his excitement about the partnership and how it could improve user experiences.

Web3 refers to the next iteration of the internet, characterized by decentralization, user ownership of data, and blockchain technology.