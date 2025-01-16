What's the story

Elon Musk's aerospace company SpaceX has delayed its seventh test launch of the Starship spacecraft by 24 hours owing to bad weather.

This is the second delay of the latest flight test of the world's most powerful rocket. It was first scheduled to launch on January 13.

The latest flight test is especially important as it will see a new-generation Starship attempt payload deployment, another potential milestone in SpaceX's quest to develop reusable rockets.