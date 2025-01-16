SpaceX postpones 7th Starship test flight due to weather concerns
What's the story
Elon Musk's aerospace company SpaceX has delayed its seventh test launch of the Starship spacecraft by 24 hours owing to bad weather.
This is the second delay of the latest flight test of the world's most powerful rocket. It was first scheduled to launch on January 13.
The latest flight test is especially important as it will see a new-generation Starship attempt payload deployment, another potential milestone in SpaceX's quest to develop reusable rockets.
Rescheduling details
Launch rescheduled to January 16, 4pm CST
The Starship was originally scheduled to launch from Boca Chica, Texas, at about 5pm EST (3:30am IST, January 16).
However, SpaceX announced a change in plans around 10am Wednesday, now looking at Thursday due to weather.
"Due to weather, we're now targeting Thursday, January 16 for Starship's seventh flight test. The 60-minute launch window opens at 4 pm CT," wrote SpaceX on X. For those in India, it is 3:30am, January 17.
Mission details
Starship's flight to feature several experiments
The next Starship flight is expected to last a little over 66 minutes and carry out several experiments.
These include the first-ever payload deployment test with a set of 10 replica Starlink satellites, and tests for upgrades to the spacecraft's flight computer, avionics, and heat shield.
For the first time, SpaceX plans to reuse one of its Super Heavy booster's 33 engines and attempt a catch with two mechanical arms, if conditions permit.
Launch window
FAA grants SpaceX launch window until January 17
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has given SpaceX a launch window for Starship between January 9 and 17. If there are further delays due to refueling or other issues, the company has until Friday to go ahead with the seventh launch.
Separately, SpaceX has asked the FAA to raise its maximum number of annual Starship launches from five to 25. A decision on the proposal is expected after a public comment period ends on January 17.