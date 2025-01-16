Bluesky is getting a photo-sharing app 'Flashes'
What's the story
Bluesky, the decentralized social network, is gearing up to expand its offerings with a new photo-sharing app called Flashes.
The app is being developed by Sebastian Vogelsang, an independent developer from Berlin who previously worked on Skeets, another Bluesky client.
Flashes will be based on the same technology that powers Bluesky, the AT Protocol.
Market shift
Flashes: A response to rising demand for open-source apps
The development of Flashes comes amid a growing consumer trend toward open-source and decentralized apps like Mastodon and Bluesky.
This shift is partly driven by users' desire for alternatives to the dominant social media platforms controlled by tech giants.
The recent launch of Pixelfed mobile apps, based on Mastodon's ActivityPub protocol, further underscores this trend.
App development
Flashes: An evolution of Skeets
Flashes is an evolution of Vogelsang's earlier app, Skeets, which was specifically designed for iPad users and came with customized accessibility features for visually impaired users.
The decision to develop Flashes was influenced by the realization that there was potential to create apps catering to Bluesky users with a preference for visual content such as photos and videos.
User experience
Flashes: A unique approach to social media
Sharing his vision for Flashes with TechCrunch, Vogelsang said, "I thought about the idea of having one base social graph and then having just different apps pick from that graph whatever they want to display."
He thinks this could draw new potential Bluesky users who may not have considered themselves a "Twitter person" before, giving them an entry point into the network.
Unique features
Flashes: Not an Instagram clone
Vogelsang stressed that Flashes isn't meant to be an Instagram clone and won't provide all the same capabilities.
At launch, Flashes will support photo posts with up to four images and videos of up to a minute long, just like Bluesky.
Posts created on Flashes will also show up on Bluesky, with comments feeding back into the app as if it were another Bluesky client.
App integration
Flashes: A seamless integration with Bluesky
Flashes will also support Bluesky's DMs and filter Bluesky's current timeline for photo and video posts.
Vogelsang plans to add metadata to Flashes' posts in the future, so Bluesky users can avoid their feeds being flooded with photo posts if they want.
The development of Flashes was fast-tracked by reusing Skeets's existing code. The app is expected to launch for users in the coming weeks.