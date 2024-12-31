Venezuela fines TikTok $10 million over deadly video challenges
Venezuela's Supreme Court has slapped a $10 million fine on popular social media platform TikTok. The penalty comes after the company was accused of failing to prevent viral challenges that reportedly resulted in the deaths of three children. Judge Tania D'Amelio accused TikTok of negligence for not taking steps to curb harmful content.
Court orders TikTok to establish local office
Along with the fine, the court has also directed TikTok to establish an office in Venezuela. This is aimed at ensuring the company's compliance with local laws. It remains unclear how this fine will be enforced as ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, is headquartered in China. The money raised from the fine will go to a "TikTok victims fund," which will compensate affected users, especially kids and teens.
TikTok challenges linked to deaths and intoxications
Venezuelan authorities have tied three adolescent deaths and more than 200 cases of intoxication to these viral challenges on TikTok. One of the victims was a 12-year-old girl who allegedly died after taking part in a challenge involving tranquilizer pills. This prompted President Nicolas Maduro to publicly blame TikTok for her death.
Venezuelan authorities report additional TikTok-related incidents
Education Minister Hector Rodriguez also reported the death of a 14-year-old, linked to a TikTok challenge involving sniffing substances. In November, the attorney general blamed another child's death on TikTok challenges. President Maduro has threatened severe measures against TikTok if it doesn't remove content related to these "criminal challenges." The Associated Press reached out to TikTok for comment on these allegations but is yet to receive a response.
Venezuela considers new regulations for social networks
After President Maduro's disputed re-election in July, the Venezuelan Parliament is considering new regulations for social networks, which it alleges, are being used to promote "hate," "fascism" and "division." This comes after Maduro accused Elon Musk of using the social media platform X to "orchestrate attacks against Venezuela." The government had initially banned X for 10 days after the accusations.