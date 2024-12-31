Summarize Simplifying... In short Venezuela has slapped a $10 million fine on TikTok, blaming the platform for deadly viral challenges that led to three adolescent deaths and over 200 intoxication cases.

Alongside the fine, TikTok has been ordered to establish a local office to ensure compliance with Venezuelan laws.

The funds from the fine will be directed to a "TikTok victims fund" to compensate affected users.

The challenges reportedly killed three children

Venezuela fines TikTok $10 million over deadly video challenges

By Snehil Singh 10:41 am Dec 31, 202410:41 am

What's the story Venezuela's Supreme Court has slapped a $10 million fine on popular social media platform TikTok. The penalty comes after the company was accused of failing to prevent viral challenges that reportedly resulted in the deaths of three children. Judge Tania D'Amelio accused TikTok of negligence for not taking steps to curb harmful content.

Compliance mandate

Court orders TikTok to establish local office

Along with the fine, the court has also directed TikTok to establish an office in Venezuela. This is aimed at ensuring the company's compliance with local laws. It remains unclear how this fine will be enforced as ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, is headquartered in China. The money raised from the fine will go to a "TikTok victims fund," which will compensate affected users, especially kids and teens.

Fatal consequences

TikTok challenges linked to deaths and intoxications

Venezuelan authorities have tied three adolescent deaths and more than 200 cases of intoxication to these viral challenges on TikTok. One of the victims was a 12-year-old girl who allegedly died after taking part in a challenge involving tranquilizer pills. This prompted President Nicolas Maduro to publicly blame TikTok for her death.

Further allegations

Venezuelan authorities report additional TikTok-related incidents

Education Minister Hector Rodriguez also reported the death of a 14-year-old, linked to a TikTok challenge involving sniffing substances. In November, the attorney general blamed another child's death on TikTok challenges. President Maduro has threatened severe measures against TikTok if it doesn't remove content related to these "criminal challenges." The Associated Press reached out to TikTok for comment on these allegations but is yet to receive a response.

Pending legislation

Venezuela considers new regulations for social networks

After President Maduro's disputed re-election in July, the Venezuelan Parliament is considering new regulations for social networks, which it alleges, are being used to promote "hate," "fascism" and "division." This comes after Maduro accused Elon Musk of using the social media platform X to "orchestrate attacks against Venezuela." The government had initially banned X for 10 days after the accusations.