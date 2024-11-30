Summarize Simplifying... In short A Chinese man, Jiang, scammed 63 hotels over 10 months, earning $5,200 by exploiting minor flaws or planting items like dead cockroaches and used condoms to lodge complaints.

Chinese man scams 300 hotels with 'dead cockroaches, used condoms'

By Snehil Singh 12:35 pm Nov 30, 202412:35 pm

What's the story A 21-year-old man from China, whose surname is Jiang, has been arrested for cheating over 300 hotels with fake hygiene complaints. The plan was reportedly devised after Jiang's college enrollment funds ran out. He would use props such as cicadas, dead cockroaches, used condoms, and hair to create an unsanitary environment in hotel rooms. After this setup, he would file complaints and demand either compensation or free stays.

Over 10 months, Jiang regularly visited different hotels, sometimes checking into three or four in a single day. He would either exploit minor flaws or plant items to blackmail hotels with complaints or online exposure. His tactics worked against 63 hotels, earning him a total of $5,200. The scam came to light when hotel staff started talking to each other and noticed a pattern in Jiang's complaints.

"His complaints about supposed bugs and hair in the rooms were alarming," a staffer from one of the affected hotels said. The establishments recognized Jiang as a customer who had raised similar issues at multiple places, which led to him being reported to the police by one of them. Jiang was arrested at a hotel, where authorities discovered 23 packets with items used in his scam.