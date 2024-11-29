Summarize Simplifying... In short Europe's most powerful warship is heading towards the Indo-Pacific, amid concerns over China's maritime expansion.

Europe's most powerful warship approaches Indo-Pacific amid China's maritime expansion

By Chanshimla Varah 01:13 pm Nov 29, 2024

What's the story A French carrier strike group, headed by the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, has set sail for the Indo-Pacific region. The group will conduct joint exercises with Japanese and United States forces. The deployment comes amid rising tensions over China's increasing maritime activity in the region. The Charles de Gaulle, which is over 260 meters long and can carry up to 40 aircraft, departed from Toulon, a naval base in southern France, on Thursday.

Deployment details

The strike group includes some 3,000 personnel, three air defense frigates, and one nuclear attack submarine. The group will cross the Indian Ocean before arriving at its final destination in the Pacific. The joint exercises will be held near Indonesia with Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force and the US Navy. Rear Admiral Jacques Mallard, the commander of the strike group, raised concerns over the increasing use of force across the world, stating it is becoming "almost natural and even uninhibited."

Commander's statement

Mallard stressed that "the solution will remain dialogue." He also highlighted the need to maintain "the status quo and freedom of navigation without seeking territorial expansion in the Indo-Pacific."

European involvement

The deployment of the French carrier strike group is part of a larger trend of increased European involvement in the Indo-Pacific region. Earlier this year, naval vessels, including those from the United Kingdom and Germany, paid visits to Japan, while the Italian Navy flagship, the aircraft carrier Cavour, made its first-ever port call in Japan in August.