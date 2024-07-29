In short Simplifying... In short Reliance's JioGames has teamed up with Google's GameSnacks to offer a range of quick-loading, casual games for free to its users in India.

JioGames has added 8 popular titles from Google's GameSnacks

Jio partners with Google to offer instant games across devices

By Akash Pandey 06:58 pm Jul 29, 2024

What's the story Reliance Industries' gaming platform, JioGames, has announced its integration with Google's GameSnacks. This partnership will make GameSnacks's titles accessible on the JioGames app and Jio set-top boxes. The app is available on multiple platforms including iOS, Android, JioPhone, Android TV, and on the Jio set-top box. The integration will initially introduce eight HTML5 titles from GameSnacks to the JioGames platform.

Collaboration to enrich user experience

The collaboration between Reliance's JioGames and Google's GameSnacks is designed to enhance the gaming experience for millions of users in India. It aims to provide seamless access to a wide variety of casual games without the need for installation. Both platforms feature hundreds of bite-sized games across various genres, offering lightweight, quick-loading games compatible with low-memory devices and varying network conditions.

Check out titles and availability

The games include popular titles such as Daily Sudoku, Om Nom Run, and Traffic Tom. The rollout of these games has already started for JioGames users. Additionally, new titles will be added weekly on the JioGames Android app and later on Jio set-top boxes.

JioGames users to access GameSnacks titles for free

GameSnacks titles will be available for free to all JioGames users. These games can be accessed via the JioGames app homepage on Android smartphones and also through the JioGames mini apps on MyJio and JioTV. An internet connection is required to play these games. Reliance also plans to soon launch JioGames+, which will allow players to download available games on Android devices.