Jio's 5G rollout fastest in the world, says Akash Ambani

By Sanjana Shankar 03:34 pm Oct 27, 202303:34 pm

India ranks among the top three 5G-enabled countries, said Ambani

Akash Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, declared that Jio has accomplished the world's fastest 5G technology deployment, setting up a 5G cell every 10 seconds. The telecom giant commenced its 5G rollout in October 2022. Ambani praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for uniting India and inspiring the nation. "We promise you that through the power of technology, we will build a digital statue of unity," he pledged.

Jio contributes 85% of India's 5G capacity

During the India Mobile Congress inauguration, Ambani disclosed that Reliance Jio has established over one million 5G cells throughout all 22 circles in India. He mentioned, Jio alone has contributed to "85% of the overall 5G capacity in the country," and "provided one of the fastest 5G internet speeds in the world." Ambani also pointed out that Jio's 5G rollout is supported by a completely in-house 5G stack, which was designed, created, and produced solely by Indian talent.

India among top three 5G-enabled nations

Ambani revealed that India, with more than 125 million 5G users, now ranks among the top three 5G-enabled countries. He also noted that Jio has recently introduced additional 5G infrastructure such as fixed-wireless broadband services like JioFiber and JioAirFiber. "Jio can provide 5G access to over 20 crore unconnected homes and premises, making India the broadband capital of the world," he stated. Ambani further stressed that 5G technology has the potential to offer new jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities for Indians.