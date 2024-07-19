In short Simplifying... In short Tech giants have joined forces to form CoSAI, a coalition aimed at tackling potential issues like data leaks and automated discrimination in AI.

Operating under the non-profit OASIS, CoSAI's initial focus will be on developing AI security best practices, addressing AI challenges, and securing AI applications.

Tech companies are uniting for responsible AI development

Tech giants team up to protect you from risky AI

What's the story Tech behemoths Google, OpenAI, Microsoft, Amazon, NVIDIA, Intel, IBM, PayPal, Cisco, and Anthropic have united to form the Coalition for Secure AI (CoSAI). The initiative is designed to address the "fragmented landscape of AI security" by providing access to open-source methodologies and tools. This move comes in response to increasing user concerns about the security and privacy of generative AI technology.

CoSAI objectives

The initiative aims to tackle AI security challenges

CoSAI's mission is to confront potential issues such as the leakage of confidential information and automated discrimination. The coalition will operate under the Organization for the Advancement of Structured Information Standards (OASIS), a non-profit group committed to promoting open standards. Initially, CoSAI will focus on three primary objectives: developing best practices for AI security, addressing challenges in AI, and securing AI applications.

Adkins' statement

Google VP expresses views on CoSAI formation

Google's Vice President of Security, Heather Adkins, shared her perspective on the establishment of CoSAI. She acknowledged the potential of AI for both defenders and adversaries, stating "We've been using AI for many years and see the ongoing potential for defenders, but also recognize its opportunities for adversaries." Adkins further emphasized that "CoSAI will help organizations, big and small, securely and responsibly integrate AI - helping them leverage its benefits while mitigating risks."