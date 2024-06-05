Next Article

What's the story Microsoft has announced the revival of its beta testing program for Windows 10, aiming to test new facilities and improvements. The company's Windows Insider team stated in a blog post, "To bring new features and more improvements to Windows 10 as needed, we need a place to do active feature development with Windows Insiders." This reopening is happening despite the scheduled end of support for the operating system in October 2025.

AI Copilot added to Windows 10

The AI Copilot feature, initially exclusive to Windows 11, has now been incorporated into Windows 10. Microsoft has not yet revealed what other features it plans to test next. Despite these advancements, the company confirmed that the end of support date for Windows 10, remains unchanged at October 14. "Joining the Beta Channel on your Windows 10 PC does not change that," Microsoft clarified.

Microsoft to offer paid security updates post-2025

Microsoft had previously announced the cessation of major updates for Windows 10, but has since decided to introduce more features. The company views this shift as a way "to make sure everyone can get the maximum value from their current Windows PC." Furthermore, once the OS reaches its end of support in 2025, Microsoft plans to offer paid security updates for Windows 10 users for the first time.

Windows 10 still dominates

Despite Microsoft's push for buyers to upgrade to Windows 11, many PCs are unable to officially make the switch, due to stringent hardware requirements. According to May 2024 data from StatCounter, Windows 11 usage trails behind its predecessor. It accounts for nearly 28% of all Windows market share, while Windows 10 continues its dominance, with a substantial 68% share.