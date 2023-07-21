Technology

Acer Nitro 16, with 165Hz display, launched at Rs. 1.15L

Written by Akash Pandey July 21, 2023 | 06:46 pm 2 min read

The Acer Nitro 16 has a multi-touch trackpad (Photo credit: Acer)

Acer has introduce Nitro 16 as its latest gaming laptop in India. As for the highlights, the machine packs a 165Hz LCD screen, an AMD Ryzen 7-series chipset, 8GB of NVIDIA graphics, and a 90Wh battery pack. Starting at Rs. 1,14,999, the device is now available for purchase via Acer's e-store, offline stores, and online marketplaces.

The laptop has a 165Hz IPS-level LCD screen

The Acer Nitro 16 sports a futuristic design, quad exhuast vents, a customizable 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard with a NitroSense key, and an HD (720p) camera. It is available in an Obsidian Black colorway. The laptop boasts a 16-inch WUXGA (1200x1920 pixels) LED-backlit LCD screen, with a 165Hz refresh rate, IPS technology, and 400-nits brightness. It comes integrated with DTS:X Ultra-powered dual 2W speakers.

It is equipped with a range of ports

The Acer Nitro 16 includes two Type-A ports, two Type-C ports, a USB 2.0 port, an HDMI 2.1 port, a DC-in port, a microSD card reader, an RJ45 (Ethernet) slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The laptop comes with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity.

The device runs on Windows 11 Home

The Acer Nitro 16 is powered by AMD Ryzen 7-7840HS processor, paired with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The laptop is offered with two graphic card options: 6GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 or 8GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home. Under the hood, it packs a 90Wh battery, which lasts for around 10 hours.

It houses dual exhaust fans

The Acer Nitro 16 comes with an efficient cooling system. It is equipped with dual fans, dual air intakes, quad vents, and Liquid Metal grease to dissipate heat and prevent overheating during demanding tasks.

Price and availability

The Acer Nitro 16 with 8GB/512GB configuration and 6GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU costs Rs. 1,14,999. The 16GB/512GB variant with 8GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics is priced at Rs. 1,43,558. The laptop is now available for purchase via Acer's exclusive offline store, ASUS e-store, and popular e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart. The machine comes with a one-year warranty.