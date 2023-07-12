Technology

ASUS launches Windows 11-based handheld gaming console at Rs. 70,000

Written by Sanjana Shankar July 12, 2023 | 02:57 pm 2 min read

The new gaming console features a 120Hz Full-HD display (Photo credit: ASUS)

ASUS has released the ROG Ally handheld gaming console in India. The portable device is priced at Rs. 69,990 and is available for purchase via Flipkart, the company's official e-store, and ASUS exclusive stores. As for the highlights, the console gets a 120Hz Full-HD display and AMD Ryzen Z1 processor with AMD Radeon Graphics. It runs on Windows 11.

Why does this story matter?

After much anticipation, ASUS ROG Ally has finally made its debut in the country. Equipped with high-end features, the new handheld console promises to offer an enhanced gaming experience on the go. ROG Ally fares better in terms of display and performance when compared to its rival, Valve Steam Deck. It is expected to receive a good response from gaming enthusiasts in India.

The gaming console weighs roughly 600g

ROG Ally gets mounted controls, a dual-fan design, top-mounted vents, and an in-built fingerprint scanner. The device sports a 7.0-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 16:9 aspect ratio, 7ms response time, and up to 500-nits of peak brightness. It supports Dolby Vision and offers Gorilla Glass Victus protection as well. Dimensions-wise, the gaming console measures 280x113x21.2mm and weighs 608g.

The device is compatible with ROG XG mobile

ROG Ally features dual analog sticks, four face buttons, a left-mounted D-pad, L and R analog triggers, a command center, and menu/view buttons. The device is also compatible with ROG XG Mobile external GPU dock.

It provides 16GB of RAM

ROG Ally is equipped with an AMD Ryzen Z1 chipset with AMD Radeon Graphics. It offers 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The gaming console runs on Windows 11. It packs a 40Wh battery that supports 65W fast-charging. Other features include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, a Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, microphones and speakers, and a micro-SD card reader.

ASUS ROG Ally: Pricing and availability

ASUS ROG Ally is priced at Rs. 69,990. It can be purchased via Flipkart and other ASUS stores. The first 200 customers who purchase the console via ASUS exclusive stores between July 12-15 can get a protective case worth Rs. 2,000 for Re. 1. Customers can also buy the XG Mobile external GPU dock worth Rs. 1,42,990 at a special price of Rs. 87,990.