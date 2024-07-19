In short Simplifying... In short Google is set to invest heavily in Indian AI firm, Glance InMobi Pte., which boasts over 300 million users worldwide.

Glance, previously backed by Google and Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, offers a unique mobile screensaver displaying news without needing to unlock the device.

The company, co-founded by Harvard alumnus Naveen Tewari, is valued at over $1 billion and is planning an IPO next year. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Google is leading the latest funding round for Glance

Google to make huge investment in this Indian AI company

By Akash Pandey 04:20 pm Jul 19, 202404:20 pm

What's the story Google is spearheading a funding round for AI-powered Indian software company Glance InMobi Pte, which could make it raise up to $250 million in the coming weeks, according to Bloomberg. However, these discussions remain confidential and the fundraising deal has not been finalized yet, leaving room for potential breakdowns in negotiations. This investment would significantly strengthen Google's foothold in India, where it competes with both local and international technology behemoths inlcuding Microsoft, Meta Platforms, and Amazon.

Market dynamics

Android faces competition from Apple in India

Google's Android mobile operating system holds a significant market share in India, the world's most populous country. However, it is facing increasing competition from rivals like Apple, particularly targeting the country's rapidly growing middle class. Glance InMobi Pte., a mobile content provider that offers a curated screensaver for mobile devices that displays news and other content without unlocking their screens or opening any apps, claims to have over 300 million users in countries including India, US, Japan, and Indonesia.

Company background

Glance's previous funding and founding history

Glance previously secured funding from Google in late 2020 and also received a $200 million investment from Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, in 2022. This investment valued the company at over $1 billion. Glance was co-founded by Naveen Tewari in 2019, who is also an alumnus of Harvard Business School and the founder of mobile-advertising firm InMobi Pte., currently Glance's largest holder. InMobi is planning for an IPO in India next year at a valuation of $10 billion.