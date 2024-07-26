In short Simplifying... In short Reliance Jio is offering a ₹1,000 installation waiver for new AirFiber connections under its limited-time Freedom Offer, which runs from July 26 to August 15.

In other news, Jio Platforms and semiconductor giant MediaTek have teamed up to launch an Internet of Things (IoT) platform for the two-wheeler EV market, offering services like JioSaavn, Jio Voice Assistant, and more.

This move aims to boost their global presence in the two-wheeler segment. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The 'Freedom Offer' is applicable for new users

Reliance Jio sweetens AirFiber connections with ₹1,000 installation waiver

By Akash Pandey 05:23 pm Jul 26, 202405:23 pm

What's the story Reliance Jio has launched a new initiative to increase its user base of AirFiber, the telco's new service using 5G network to deliver wireless high-speed internet. The company's offer, known as the Freedom Offer, provides a 30% discount on new connections by eliminating the ₹1,000 installation charge for new AirFiber users. This initiative is part of Jio's strategy to motivate more Indian households to digitize and become part of the digital society.

Offer details

Availability and application process

The Freedom Offer is available for a limited period, from July 26 to August 15. To apply for a new AirFiber connection under this offer, individuals can simply give a missed call at 60008-60008. With over 1.2 crore homes already connected and a service excellence rate of 99.9%, JioFiber and AirFiber continue their rapid expansion across India, per the company.

Tech collaboration

Jio Platforms and MediaTek launch IoT platform

In related news, semiconductor giant MediaTek and JioThings, a Jio Platforms subsidiary has launched an indigenously made Internet of Things (IoT) platform for two-wheeler EV market. This platform aims to enhance MediaTek and JioThings' global presence in the two-wheeler segment. The IoT platform will provide access to the 'Jio Automotive App Suite,' which includes services like JioSaavn, Jio Voice Assistant, JioPages, and JioXploR among others to two-wheeler EV users.