The false information pertains to the deadlines for states' presidential ballots.

Musk's Grok accused of spreading misinformation about US presidential elections

By Akash Pandey 04:34 pm Jul 26, 202404:34 pm

What's the story Elon Musk's premium AI chatbot service, Grok, is under scrutiny for allegedly disseminating false information about the upcoming US presidential elections. The Minnesota Secretary of State, Steve Simon, traced a significant piece of election misinformation back to this AI chatbot. According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Grok incorrectly listed several states' presidential ballot (including Minnesota's) deadlines that have not yet passed.

Grok incorrectly listed Alabama, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington as having passed their ballot deadlines. This false information was sourced from a post by conservative commentator @EvanAKilgore on an unspecified platform that had not been corrected or flagged for misinformation.

In its "Fun Mode," Grok repeated the incorrect information and suggested that contesting candidates should check for a write-in option or consider time travel to meet the supposed deadlines. The chatbot also implied that these states had passed their deadlines and were left with President Joe Biden's name on the ballot. This claim was made despite Biden's recent announcement that he would not seek a second term.

Fact-checking organizations like Politifact have debunked the claim that Biden's name is permanently on the ballots of these states, rating similar assertions as "False." In reality, the Democratic Party will select its nominee through a virtual roll call vote before its convention. States will only start printing ballots after both major parties' conventions have taken place.