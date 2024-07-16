Google's new app uses Gemini AI to create video presentations
Google has unveiled its new productivity app, Vids, in Workspace Labs with the premise that "if you can make a slide, you can make a video in Vids." Announced earlier this year in April, the Vids app enables users to create presentation videos by integrating slides, documents, voiceovers, and video recordings into a timeline. The feature is currently up for testing in the Workspace Labs preview for Workspace administrators to opt-in users.
A new approach to video presentations
Unlike OpenAI's Sora, which creates life-like footage from a prompt, Vids focuses on generating a presentation by describing what you want Gemini to create, and then allowing you to modify the video afterward. Users can initiate their Google Vids presentation draft via one of the many templates available. The app also provides royalty-free stock content to enhance your creation.
Gemini's role in enhancing Google Vids' capabilities
The standout feature of Vids is its ability to utilize Google Gemini to automatically insert stock footage, generate your script, and even provide an AI voiceover for presentations without you saying a word. This functionality was showcased in a video where Gemini was utilized to automatically insert stock footage for users. The integration of artificial intelligence aims to streamline the process of creating engaging video presentations.