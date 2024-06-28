In brief Simplifying... In brief Google has unveiled its new AI models, Gemini 1.5 Flash and Pro, which can analyze vast amounts of data in a single query, providing more accurate answers.

The Pro version, though pricier, is touted as Google's best model, capable of processing a company's decade-long financial history in one go.

Google's AI bundle, including an upcoming industry-specific grounding tool, is being hailed as the most enterprise-ready platform, with UberEats, Moody's, and Shutterstock among its users.

Gemini 1.5 Flash is also 40% faster than GPT-3.5 Turbo

Google claims new Gemini Flash is faster than OpenAI's GPT-4o

By Akash Pandey 04:46 pm Jun 28, 202404:46 pm

What's the story Google has unveiled its latest AI model, Gemini 1.5 Flash, which the company claims can outperform OpenAI's newest model, GPT-4o, by a significant 20%. The tech giant made this announcement during a press briefing and confirmed that the AI chatbot is now available to the public. The AI model, first announced at Google I/O in May, has been available for public preview over the past month, allowing customers to test it and provide feedback.

Enhanced capabilities

A new standard in AI efficiency?

Gemini 1.5 Flash can analyze an hour of video, 11 hours of audio, or over 700,000 words in a single query, eliminating the need for users to break their questions into smaller chunks. Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian stated that this results in more accurate answers and allows users to include more context in their queries, whether it's audio, video, code, or text. Gemini 1.5 Flash is free in a limited capacity. Beyond that, prices vary based on usage.

Advanced version

Gemini 1.5 Pro: Google also revealed its premium AI model

Google also showcased its premium model, Gemini 1.5 Pro, which is approximately 10 times more expensive but considered as its "overall best model." This advanced version can process up to 22 hours of audio and 1.5 million words in a single query. Kurian explained that it could "reason across an entire company's history, which could be 10 years worth of financial statements" in one go.

Enterprise-ready

Google's grounding tool: A game changer in AI?

Google says updates to Gemini 1.5 Flash, Gemini 1.5 Pro, and its image-generator Imagen 3 have positioned its AI software bundle as "the most enterprise-ready generative AI platform." Companies like UberEats, Moody's, and Shutterstock are among the enterprise customers using its products. One of the key updates that attracted enterprise customers is the accelerated "grounding" abilities of its AI, says Google. Kurian stated that these features are designed to "improve factuality, substantially reduce hallucination."

Information

Plans to launch industry-specific grounding tool

Google has revealed plans to launch an industry-specific grounding tool in the third quarter. This innovative tool will enable financial analysts and legal experts to ground their AI queries against specific data sources like Moody's data or Thomson Reuters.