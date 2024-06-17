In brief Simplifying... In brief TikTok is introducing "Custom Avatars" and "Stock Avatars" to add a personal touch to ads, allowing creators and brands to create multilingual avatars for global reach.

Additionally, an AI Dubbing tool will break language barriers by translating video content into 10 languages, including English, Korean, Japanese, and Spanish, enhancing content relatability and engagement. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The aim is to break down language barriers

TikTok launches AI avatars and dubbing tool to revolutionize ads

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:52 pm Jun 17, 202407:52 pm

What's the story TikTok, the widely-used social media platform, has unveiled its latest features: AI-generated avatars and an "AI Dubbing" tool. These innovations are designed to assist content creators and brands in broadening their global impact. The new facilities are part of 'TikTok Symphony,' an advertisement solution suite powered by generative AI, which was launched in May. The primary aim is to add a personal touch to branded content and ads, while also breaking down language barriers.

Functioning

Custom Avatars: A new way for creators and brands

The newly introduced "Custom Avatars" on TikTok are designed to symbolize a creator or a brand spokesperson. Creators have the option to scale their likeness and create multilingual avatars for wider reach and brand collaborations. Brands can also develop avatars via their spokesperson or a creator they have partnered with, to localize their global campaigns.

Usage

Stock Avatars are pre-built for commercial use

In addition to custom avatars, TikTok is also rolling out "Stock Avatars." These are pre-built avatars made using paid actors who are licensed for commercial use. The avatars are made with actors from a range of backgrounds, nationalities, as well as languages. The main idea behind these avatars is to provide businesses with a way to add a human touch to their content. This move is expected to enhance the relatability and engagement of the content.

Translation feature

AI Dubbing tool: Breaking language barriers

The AI Dubbing tool on TikTok will enable creators as well as brands to translate their content into 10 languages. These include English, Korean, Japanese, and Spanish. The tool can automatically identify the language in a video, and then transcribe and translate the content, to make a dubbed clip in the preferred language.