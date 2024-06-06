Next Article

Humane issues warning over AI Pin charging case's fire risk

By Akash Pandey 01:10 pm Jun 06, 2024

What's the story Humane Inc., a AI start-up company, has urged users to cease using the charging case for its Ai Pin device due to a potential fire hazard. The warning follows an investigation launched by the company after receiving a single report of charging issues with the device. The problem was traced back to a "quality issue" with the battery inside the case, which is used for charging Ai Pins on the go.

Supplier issue

Battery supplier disqualified over quality concerns

Humane has confirmed that the battery supplier for the Ai Pin charging case is no longer meeting their quality standards, leading to a potential fire safety risk. The company has consequently disqualified this vendor while they search for a new one to uphold their quality standards. The charging case, now marked as "out of stock" on Humane's website, was previously sold as an individual accessory for $149.

User compensation

Compensation amid charging case issue

Despite the ongoing issue with the Ai Pin charging case, Humane has assured users that they can still charge their devices using the included home charging dock. The company has not yet specified if it will replace faulty charging cases or how long it will take to find a new battery supplier. To make up for this inconvenience, Humane is offering Ai Pin owners two free months of the required monthly subscription service.

Acquisition talks

Company seeks potential buyers amid product challenges

Humane has reportedly approached large technology companies and advisory firms with the intention of selling itself for several hundred million dollars. This move comes in the wake of criticism over the Ai Pin's interface and feature set, as well as the recent battery issue, adding to the product's troubled launch. The Ai Pin, a failed alternative to smartphones, launched earlier this year, is priced at $699, with its charging case sold separately for $149.