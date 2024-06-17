In brief Simplifying... In brief YouTube is testing a new 'Notes' feature on mobile in the US to combat misinformation.

A select group of users with active, good-standing channels will be invited to write Notes, which will be published based on an algorithm that favors notes deemed helpful by a large audience.

What's the story YouTube is testing a new feature, 'Notes,' that allows users to add context and information to videos. This tool, similar to X's Community Notes, can be used for various purposes such as clarifying when a song is meant to be a parody, or indicating when older footage is being portrayed as a current event. The introduction of this feature comes during a crucial US election year, with the aim to prevent the spread of misinformation on its platform.

Rollout

What about its availability?

Initially, the 'Notes' feature will be offered on mobile in the US, in English. YouTube acknowledges that there may be mistakes during this test phase, as notes that are not a good match for a video or contain incorrect information could be included. The company plans to learn from this phase and will welcome feedback from viewers and creators regarding the quality of notes.

Rules

Eligibility for giving Notes

As part of the testing phase, a select number of users shall be invited to write Notes. To qualify, users must have an active YouTube channel in good standing. Over the coming weeks and months, viewers in the US will start seeing Notes on videos. During the initial pilot, third-party evaluators will assess the helpfulness and accuracy of Notes.

Algorithm selection

YouTube to use algorithm for publishing Notes

YouTube plans to use an algorithm to decide which Notes get published based on their ratings. The algorithm is designed to identify notes that are beneficial to a broad audience. For example, if a large number of people who previously rated Notes differently, now rate a particular note as helpful, the platform will be more likely to display that note under a video.