YouTube's AI eraser tool removes song copyright concerns for creators

By Akash Pandey 06:03 pm Jul 05, 2024

What's the story YouTube has unveiled an updated version of its eraser tool, designed to help creators remove copyrighted music from their videos without affecting other audio elements. The announcement was made by Neal Mohan, YouTube's chief on X. The company had been testing this tool for some time but has now improved its accuracy in detecting and erasing copyrighted songs using an AI-powered algorithm.

New tool may not always work

Despite the improvements, YouTube has warned that there may be instances where the algorithm fails to remove only the copyrighted song. The company stated on its support page, "This edit might not work if the song is hard to remove."

Alternative solutions and copyright claim removal

If the eraser tool is unsuccessful, creators are advised to try other editing options for dealing with copyrighted material. They can choose to "Mute all sound in the claimed segments" of a video that may contain copyrighted content. Once a video has been successfully edited using these tools, YouTube removes the content ID claim—its system for identifying copyrighted content used in different clips.