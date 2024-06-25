In brief Simplifying... In brief Major record labels are suing AI music start-ups like Suno AI and Udio, accusing them of copyright infringement.

Despite Suno AI's CEO defending their technology as a tool for creating new content, not copying existing work, the labels argue these companies are exploiting artists' work without consent or payment.

Amidst this controversy, Tennessee has become the first US state to pass laws protecting music industry professionals from potential AI threats, and over 200 artists have signed an open letter urging AI tech firms to respect their rights. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

RIAA is seeking around ₹1.25 crore per work in compensation

Major record labels sue AI music start-ups for copyright infringement

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:26 pm Jun 25, 202403:26 pm

What's the story The world's top record companies, Universal Music Group Recordings, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Records have filed lawsuits against AI music generators Suno and Udio. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced the lawsuits, accusing the AI start-ups of misusing the recorded works of artists from Chuck Berry to Mariah Carey. The RIAA is seeking $150,000 (around ₹1.25 crore) per work in compensation, for alleged music theft by Suno and Udio's software.

Statement

Suno defends technology

Suno AI's CEO, Mikey Shulman, defended the technology, stating it was "designed to generate completely new outputs, not to memorize and regurgitate pre-existing content." He added that their software doesn't permit users to reference specific artists. Despite attempts at explaining this to the record labels, Shulman said they've "reverted to their old lawyer-led playbook."

Backlash

AI start-ups criticized for unlicensed exploitation

Mitch Glazier, the Chairman and CEO of RIAA, criticized unlicensed services such as Suno and Udio for copying an artist's life's work without consent or pay. He stated that such practices "set back the promise of genuinely innovative AI for us all." This criticism comes amid a broader debate on the possible dangers of AI in the music industry.

Legislative measures

AI in the music industry

AI has been a contentious topic in the music industry. In March, Tennessee became the first US state to pass legislation protecting songwriters and other music industry professionals, against potential dangers of AI. This was followed by an open letter signed by over 200 artists calling on AI tech companies, to stop using AI to infringe upon and ultimately devalue the rights of human artists.