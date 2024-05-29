Next Article

Melinda French Gates announces $1bn donation to support women, families

By Chanshimla Varah 04:00 pm May 29, 2024

What's the story Melinda French Gates has pledged to donate $1 billion over the next two years to individuals and organizations advocating for women and families. This commitment, announced in an op-ed published in the New York Times, is aimed at supporting reproductive rights, including abortion rights, in the United States. In the op-ed, she stated that she felt "compelled" to support abortion rights in the US after the Supreme Court overturned abortion rights after nearly 50 years in 2022.

Funding disparity

Gates addresses funding gap in women's rights advocacy

"For too long...lack of money has forced organizations fighting for women's rights into a defensive posture while the enemies of progress play offense," the philanthropist wrote. The funds will be disbursed by her company, Pivotal Ventures, through 2026. She intends to give $20 million to a "diverse group of 12 global leaders" to allocate to organizations of their choosing. In the autumn, the firm plans to donate another $250 million to global organizations dedicated to women's mental and physical health.

Health inequality

Gates highlights disproportionate maternal mortality rates

Gates drew attention to the "unconscionable" rates of maternal mortality in the US, particularly among Black and Native American women. She also noted a decade-high increase in suicidal thoughts and persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness among teenage girls. Furthermore, she pointed out that only about 2% of charitable giving in the US goes to organizations focused on women and girls, with just half a percentage point going to organizations specifically targeting women of color.

Gender gap

Gates criticizes delay in addressing gender equality

She criticized those who argue that it is "not the right time" to discuss gender equality, calling such views "frustrating and shortsighted." French Gates emphasized the importance of investing in women and girls, stating that "decades of research on economics, well-being and governance make it clear that investing in women and girls benefits everyone." She further noted that economies with women's full participation have more room to grow, and their political participation is associated with decreased corruption.

Grant distribution

Gates begins distribution of grants through Pivotal Ventures

The recipients include the National Women's Law Center, National Domestic Workers Alliance, and the Center for Reproductive Rights. Additionally, 12 individuals, including former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, have been selected to receive a $20 million grant each for distribution as they see fit. She made the announcement two weeks after resigning as co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. French Gates was given $12.5 billion by her former husband, Bill Gates, as part of her divorce agreement.