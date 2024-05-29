Next Article

New Hampshire's AG is hoping that the fine will serve as deterrent

Robocaller using AI-generated Joe Biden voice fined $6 million

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:54 pm May 29, 202407:54 pm

What's the story The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the US, has proposed a substantial $6 million fine for Democratic political consultant Steve Kramer. This proposed penalty is a response to Kramer's use of artificial intelligence to simulate President Joe Biden's voice in thousands of robocalls. Kramer commissioned these calls during his work with presidential candidate Dean Phillips, targeting New Hampshire voters during the state's primary elections.

Election interference

AI-generated voice used to discourage voter participation

The robocalls featured an AI-generated voice that closely resembled Biden's, discouraging voters from participating in the primary election. This tactic was a reaction to a technicality that left Biden's name off the ballot, and Kramer's subsequent attempt to undermine a write-in campaign for the President. On January 21, the deepfaked voice informed voters that their vote "makes a difference in November, not this Tuesday," a statement that officials have identified as electoral interference.

Regulatory action

FCC reinforces ban on AI-generated robocalls

In the wake of these events, the FCC quickly moved to reinforce the ban on AI-generated robocalls. This action bolsters the Telephone Consumer Protection Act of 1991, which already made it illegal to use "artificial" voices in robocalls. Despite this law, Kramer openly admitted earlier this year to being responsible for the AI robocalls, and displayed no regret for his actions.

Legal consequences

New Hampshire's AG hopes fine will serve as deterrent

John Formella, New Hampshire's State Attorney General, expressed his hope that, "the hefty fine will send a strong deterrent signal to anyone who might consider interfering with elections, whether through the use of artificial intelligence or otherwise." Alongside this proposed fine, Kramer is also facing 13 other charges at the state level. The FCC clarified that while the $6 million fine has been suggested, it is not yet finalized.