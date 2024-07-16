In short Simplifying... In short Lattice, a tech company, faced backlash for considering AI as employees, leading to concerns about human job security and dignity.

This company wanted to give rights to 'AI employees'

What's the story HR software company, Lattice, recently stirred controversy by announcing its plan to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) models as 'digital workers' into its product. The company stated it was "making history" by holding these AI workers accountable to specific goals and standards. However, the idea of extending rights to digital employees has been met with widespread criticism, prompting Lattice to reconsider its decision. Critics argue that treating AI agents as workers, degrades human staff and sets a dangerous precedent.

Industry voices concern over AI 'employees'

Sawyer Middeleer, Chief of Staff at AI sales platform Aomni, voiced his concerns on LinkedIn stating, "Treating AI agents as employees disrespects the humanity of your real employees." He further added that it implies humans are viewed merely as 'resources' to be optimized and measured against machines. Another user expressed worry about human workers having to compete with their AI counterparts.

AI integration leads to mass layoffs

The controversy surrounding Lattice's announcement coincides with a wave of job cuts attributed to AI. TurboTax maker Intuit recently laid off 1,800 workers, citing the rise of AI as the reason. Similarly, Microsoft blamed an "AI wave" for laying off 1,500 workers last month. In another instance of AI integration into traditionally human roles, Ferris State University in Michigan announced plans to enroll two AI-powered "students."

Lattice will not pursue the AI route anymore

Following the backlash, Lattice CEO Sarah Franklin announced that the company would not any more pursue digital workers in the product. In a statement to Fortune, she said, "This innovation sparked a lot of conversation and questions that have no clear answers yet. We look forward to continuing to work with our customers on the responsible use of AI." Despite this setback for Lattice, there remains a possibility that other companies may attempt to humanize their "digital workers."