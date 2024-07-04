In brief Simplifying... In brief Some married men are turning to AI for emotional intimacy, seeking validation from chatbots when their real-life relationships lose their spark.

However, experts warn that these AI relationships, lacking true empathy, can lead to a disconnect from human relationships.

It's important to remember that AI companions are just programs, incapable of fulfilling the roles humans play in our lives.

MIT researcher believes that the emotional bonds formed with AI present a unique psychosocial puzzle

Why some married men are turning to AI for intimacy

By Akash Pandey 06:43 pm Jul 04, 202406:43 pm

What's the story A research project at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is examining the phenomenon of artificial intimacy, where humans form emotional connections with AI chatbots. Sociologist Sherry Turkle, who has been studying human attachment to inanimate objects since the 1990s, leads this study. The focus is on individuals in real-life marriages who seek companionship from AI chatbots that express sentiments like "I care about you, I love you, take care of me," said Turkle in an interview with NPR.

Emotional bonds

AI chatbots: A unique psychosocial puzzle

Turkle believes that the emotional bonds formed with AI present a unique psychosocial puzzle. She explains "What AI can offer is a space away from the friction of companionship and friendship. It offers the illusion of intimacy without the demands. And that is the particular challenge of this technology." One case study involves a married man seeking validation and perceived sexual interest from an AI chatbot, after feeling his relationship with his wife had lost its romantic spark.

False pretenses

The dangers of 'pretend empathy'

The extent to which the man's family is aware of his AI "girlfriend" is unclear. However, Turkle suggests that he has shared a level of vulnerability with the chatbot under false pretenses. She warns that relationships devoid of vulnerability can lead to a lack of empathy, as "vulnerability is really where empathy is born." This she refers to as "pretend empathy," since machines cannot truly empathize or care about humans.

Cautionary note

Turkle's advice on navigating AI companionship

Turkle advises individuals considering AI companionship to remember that chatbots are not human and cannot fully fulfill the roles humans play in our lives. She cautions against becoming overly attached, reminding users that the AI is "betwixt the person and a fantasy." It's crucial, she says, to remember, "This is a program. There is nobody home." This advice underscores the importance of maintaining a clear distinction between AI and human relationships.