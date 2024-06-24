In brief Simplifying... In brief Formula 1 is teaming up with Amazon to enhance the race viewing experience with AI technology.

Formula 1 collaborates with Amazon for AI-enhanced race viewing experience

What's the story Formula 1, in partnership with Amazon, is set to introduce an artificial intelligence "Statbot" at the Spanish Grand Prix. The Statbot will leverage Amazon Web Services (AWS)'s cloud computing technology to analyze race archives and real-time racing data. This initiative aims to provide live context and trivia during the Barcelona race, enhancing fan engagement with the sport under Liberty Media Corp's ownership.

AI technology to enhance live race broadcasts

Liberty Media, under the leadership of billionaire John C. Malone, has been working to boost Formula 1's global appeal since acquiring it from CVC Capital Partners in 2016. The AI technology will offer in-race predictions on elements like pit-stop timing, and overtaking attempts based on real-time data such as car performance and tire degradation. "With this data and the intimacy with the fan, you can contemplate hyper-personalized experiences," said AWS Canada's Managing Director Eric Gales.

Customizable viewing experience: Future of F1 broadcasting?

The collaboration between Formula 1 and Amazon aims to allow fans to tailor their viewing experience. According to Neil Ralph, Amazon's lead on technical collaboration with F1, the goal is for fans to choose how much data they want to see, and what stories they want told. This initiative is part of Formula 1's strategy to keep its audience engaged in an era of fierce competition for attention spans.

F1's efforts to counter predictability

Despite expanding its reach in the US through initiatives like the Netflix series Drive to Survive, and new races such as the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Formula 1 faces criticism for being too predictable. To counter this, F1 is striving to provide a more interactive experience for its audience. "We can't just rely on giving them a passive experience," said Dean Locke, F1's Director of Broadcast and Media, highlighting the need for innovation in viewer engagement.