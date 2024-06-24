In brief Simplifying... In brief India is set to enhance its AI infrastructure by procuring GPUs as part of a ₹10,732 crore initiative.

The plan includes funding for start-ups and researchers, and hosting the Global AI Partnership summit.

Additionally, the government has launched the IndiaAI Mission, offering fellowships to students from top engineering colleges for AI projects. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The tender is expected within the next fortnight

India set to boost AI infrastructure with GPU tender

By Akash Pandey 05:22 pm Jun 24, 202405:22 pm

What's the story The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in India, is preparing to release a tender for Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) procurement. This initiative is part of the Indian government's strategy to strengthen the country's artificial intelligence (AI) computing infrastructure. The tender, expected within the next fortnight, follows a review meeting on ongoing projects conducted by MeitY.

AI mission

GPU tender part of ₹10,732 crore mission

The GPU procurement is a component of the ₹10,732 crore IndiaAI Mission, a government initiative aimed at providing funding for GPU-based computing infrastructure. The support will be extended either through a voucher system or directly to start-ups and researchers. The forthcoming request for proposal (RFP) will outline the Centre's initial GPU capacity requirements and deployment timeline.

Information

Yotta Data Services: India's sole AI GPU-equipped data center

Currently, Yotta Data Services is India's sole data center equipped with AI GPUs. The upcoming RFP is expected to clarify whether data centers or cloud service providers based in other nations, can participate in the bidding process.

GPAI Summit

India to host second edition of Global AI Partnership

The MeitY has announced plans to host the second edition of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) from July 3-4. The GPAI, which includes around 29 countries, aims to guide responsible development and usage of AI. As the current lead chair, India has renamed this edition as the Global IndiaAI Summit, with a focus on fostering dialog on AI among Global South countries.

AI fellowships

IndiaAI Mission invites nominations for projects

The MeitY recently launched the IndiaAI Mission by inviting nominations from 50 institutes, including IITs and NITs, for students undertaking projects in AI. Selected B. Tech or M. Tech students from top 50 National Institutional Ranking Framework-ranked engineering colleges will receive fellowships for their AI projects. For accepted B. Tech students, ₹1 lakh will be offered across three tranches, while M. Tech students will receive ₹2 lakh funding in four tranches of ₹50,000 each.