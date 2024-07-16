In short Simplifying... In short Rabbit's r1 device was found to be secretly storing user data, posing a risk if the device was lost, stolen, or resold.

What's the story Rabbit, the start-up responsible for the r1 device, has recently disclosed that its AI assistant has been clandestinely storing user chats that cannot be deleted. Launched in April 2024, the r1 was designed as a phone-less gadget that employs AI to manage daily tasks for users. However, it has now come to light that this device logs user conversations without providing an option for deletion.

This discovery implies that if an r1 device were lost, stolen, or sold, the chat logs could potentially be accessible to others. Prior to this revelation, users were oblivious to the fact that their interactions with the device were being recorded. On July 10, Rabbit issued a security advisory stating, "We became aware of and immediately resolved a potential risk involving lost, stolen, or second-hand r1 devices."

In response to these security issues, Rabbit has taken several steps. Firstly, a factory reset option is now offered in the settings menu, allowing users to erase all data from their r1 devices. Secondly, the device is now storing less data than before. Lastly, it's no longer possible to read pairing data from rabbithole; it can only trigger actions now.

Rabbit has stated that there is "no indication that pairing data has been abused to retrieve rabbithole journal data belonging to a former device owner." This disclosure was made in the interest of transparency and as part of "a full review of device logging practices." The start-up reassured its users that they don't need to take any action, as a software update fixing these issues will automatically download and install on all r1 devices.