In short Simplifying... In short Microsoft is under UK antitrust investigation over its ties with Inflection AI, with concerns that it could limit competition. This follows a similar US probe.

Microsoft, confident that hiring talent boosts competition, has pledged to cooperate fully with the investigation. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

CMA considers Microsoft's Inflection AI ties as potential merger

Microsoft faces UK antitrust probe over Inflection AI deal

By Mudit Dube 06:26 pm Jul 16, 202406:26 pm

What's the story Microsoft is currently under investigation by the United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) due to its partnership with Inflection AI. The probe was initiated following Microsoft's hiring of Mustafa Suleyman, the co-founder of Inflection AI, and nearly all employees of the startup earlier this year in March. Additionally, Microsoft agreed to pay approximately $650 million to the AI firm as a licensing fee for reselling its technology.

Merger concerns

CMA considers Microsoft's Inflection AI ties as potential merger

The CMA is currently assessing whether Microsoft's relationship with Inflection AI should be considered a de facto merger. The concern is that this could potentially stifle competition within the UK. An initial decision on this matter by the CMA is expected by September 11. This investigation follows a similar probe conducted by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in the United States, examining Microsoft's deal structure with Inflection AI.

Company response

Microsoft responds to UK antitrust probe

In response to the ongoing investigation, a spokesperson for Microsoft stated, "We are confident that the hiring of talent promotes competition and should not be treated as a merger." The tech giant further assured that it will provide the CMA with all necessary information to expedite their enquiries. This statement comes as Microsoft continues to face scrutiny over its relationship with artificial intelligence startups, including Inflection AI and ChatGPT-maker OpenAI.