What's the story

The UK's National Health Service (NHS) will conduct a groundbreaking trial of a brain-computer interface (BCI) device.

The innovative tech, designed by US-based non-profit Forest Neurotech, would improve patients' moods by directly altering their brain activity with ultrasound.

It will be implanted under the skull but outside the brain, where it will map activity and deliver targeted ultrasound pulses to activate specific neuron clusters.