Its floral scent in a diffuser promotes focus and mindfulness, while a drop on your temples boosts mood by triggering serotonin release.

Post-yoga, mix it with a carrier oil for a natural skin moisturizer, or in a body spray for continued relaxation.

It can also deepen breathing exercises when placed on a cotton ball during pranayama.

Elevating morning yoga with neroli oil

By Simran Jeet 03:30 pm Dec 27, 202403:30 pm

What's the story Derived from the fragrant blossoms of the bitter orange tree, neroli oil possesses a unique ability to soothe the mind and lift the spirits. Infusing your morning yoga practice with this essential oil can transform your experience, fostering a sense of deep relaxation and focus. Our article delves into easy ways to incorporate neroli oil into your yoga routine, helping you kickstart your day with positivity and tranquility.

Aroma

Enhancing focus with aroma

Adding a few drops of neroli oil to a diffuser in your yoga space can create a calming atmosphere that promotes focus and mindfulness. The floral scent helps to alleviate stress and anxiety, allowing you to concentrate more fully on your poses and breath work. This is particularly beneficial during meditation or pranayama, making it a wonderful addition to your practice.

Mood

Boosting mood naturally

Neroli oil is a secret weapon for boosting your mood. Try this: before you start yoga, apply a drop of diluted neroli oil to your temples or wrists. Instant happiness! The natural scent triggers your brain to release serotonin, the feel-good chemical that lifts your mood and reduces stress. With this simple trick, you'll start your day on a high note, ready to conquer the world with positivity.

Skin

Promoting skin health

Besides smelling amazing, neroli oil has some serious benefits for your skin. Mix one or two drops of neroli essential oil with a carrier oil like coconut or almond oil for a natural moisturizer. Apply it post your morning yoga sesh. Its antibacterial properties keep your skin clear. Plus, it helps to rejuvenate skin cells for a glowing complexion.

Relaxation

Enhancing post-yoga relaxation

To extend the tranquility of your morning yoga, craft a simple neroli-infused body spray. Combine water with five drops of neroli essential oil in a spray bottle. Mist yourself post-yoga or anytime for an instant relaxation boost. Its uplifting aroma keeps you feeling fresh and serene as you navigate your day.

Breathing

Deepening breathing exercises

Adding neroli oil to your breathing exercises can enhance relaxation during yoga. Simply place one drop of neroli essential on a cotton ball or tissue and keep it close while practicing pranayama (breath control exercises). Breathing in the calming aroma as you take deep breaths improves lung function and oxygen flow throughout the body. This makes each session even more effective at lowering stress levels.