Elevating shower steamers with menthol oil

By Simran Jeet 02:14 pm Dec 27, 202402:14 pm

What's the story Shower steamers are all the rage these days for turning a basic shower into a spa-like retreat. And, by adding menthol oil, you can amp up the experience even more! We're talking a refreshing scent that also helps clear your sinuses and relax your mind. Yes, please! Read on to learn how to upgrade your shower routine with menthol-infused shower steamers.

Selection

Choosing the right menthol oil

When selecting menthol oil for shower steamers, opt for pure, high-quality oil. Pure oil delivers the most potent aroma and therapeutic benefits. High-quality menthol oils, typically derived from peppermint leaves, are clear and exhibit a powerful scent. While a small bottle may cost around $10-$20, it's economical because its high concentration means you'll use less per steamer.

DIY tips

Crafting your shower steamer

To make shower steamers, combine two parts baking soda with one part citric acid. Add water until it's moldable. Stir in five to 10 drops of menthol oil per cup of mixture, press into molds, and dry overnight. This DIY approach lets you control the strength of the menthol scent.

Positioning

Optimal placement in shower

To get the most out of your menthol shower steamer, position it on the shower floor where the water can splash it indirectly. Avoid putting it directly under the water stream as it will cause it to dissolve too quickly. This placement allows the tablet to emit menthol vapors slowly, surrounding you with a revitalizing scent that lasts your entire shower.

Benefits

Enhancing respiratory health

Menthol is renowned for its potent properties in clearing nasal passages and alleviating breathing discomfort when inhaled, such as through aromatherapy practices like using shower steamers. The heat of the shower optimizes the vaporization of menthol from your steamer. Inhale the benefits of menthol deeply as part of your daily routine, particularly during cold or allergy seasons.

Precautions

Safety considerations

Although using menthol-infused products like shower steamers is typically beneficial and low-risk for most individuals, some precautions are advised. Avoid using excessive menthol as it can be overpowering and potentially irritating if concentrations are too high, particularly for individuals with sensitive skin or respiratory conditions like asthma. Always start with minimal essential oils when creating homemade products and adjust based on individual tolerance levels.