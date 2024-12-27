Summarize Simplifying... In short To nail the Charlie Hunnam-inspired pinstripe suit look, focus on fit and fabric.

Pair your suit with a crisp white shirt and a solid color tie, preferably dark blue or gray.

Complete the ensemble with polished black or dark brown leather oxford shoes and subtle accessories like a leather belt or watch.

Remember, maintaining your suit is crucial - dry clean sparingly and use a clothes brush for daily upkeep. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Pinstripe precision inspired by Charlie Hunnam

By Anujj Trehaan 02:12 pm Dec 27, 202402:12 pm

What's the story Actor Charlie Hunnam, with his notable body of work in both television and film, consistently exudes a style that effortlessly combines rugged allure with refined sophistication. A key component of his sartorial prowess is undoubtedly his strategic deployment of pinstripe suits. This article delves into the art of integrating pinstripe accents into your wardrobe, inspired by Hunnam's undeniable flair.

Suit up

Mastering the pinstripe suit

Choosing the perfect pinstripe suit: Fit and fabric are king! A well-tailored suit should accentuate your silhouette, as demonstrated by Hunnam's red carpet appearances. For a contemporary feel, choose a slim-fit cut. The width of the stripes also plays a role in the overall effect of the suit - thin stripes provide a sophisticated look, while thicker stripes are more daring.

Shirt and tie

Choosing the right shirt and tie

The secret to enhancing a pinstripe suit is all in the shirt and tie choice. A sharp white shirt is a timeless base, allowing the suit to shine. When it comes to ties, stick to solid colors or understated patterns that won't compete with the pinstripes. Hunnam often opts for a dark blue or gray tie, which adds a touch of sophistication without overshadowing the suit.

Step in style

Footwear to complete the look

Shoes are the key: Charlie Hunnam's pinstripe perfection Black or dark brown leather oxford shoes are the perfect choices that maintain the sophisticated look of the outfit. Make sure your shoes are polished to perfection. This attention to detail mirrors Hunnam's polished public image and flawlessly finishes off the ensemble with undeniable class.

Finishing touches

Accessorizing subtly

Although this article advises against jewelry, accessories are not entirely off the table when it comes to emulating Charlie Hunnam's style. Opt for leather belts, watches with leather straps, and pocket squares. These accessories can lend character to your ensemble without undermining the sophistication of the pinstripes. The key is to ensure each accessory enhances rather than clashes with your suit.

Care tips

Maintaining your pinstripe pieces

If you want your pinstripe suits to maintain their Charlie Hunnam-level edge, proper care is key. Dry clean sparingly: Preserve the color and fabric of your suits by not overdoing it with the dry cleaning. Over-cleaning can cause unnecessary wear and tear. Brush it off: Use a clothes brush for daily maintenance. This helps remove dust and lint, keeping the fabric looking its best.