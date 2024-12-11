Summarize Simplifying... In short Channel your inner Will Smith with a '90s inspired fashion revival.

Embrace bold colors and oversized fits, but balance your look with tighter pieces.

Add graphic prints and fresh sneakers for a playful vibe, and finish with fun accessories like bucket hats or patterned socks.

Nostalgic 90s revival inspired by Will Smith: A fashion guide

By Anujj Trehaan 12:01 pm Dec 11, 202412:01 pm

What's the story The '90s fashion is back in a big way, and there's no better style icon to turn to than Will Smith! Remembered for his iconic characters and unique fashion sense during this era, Smith's on-screen and off-screen looks have left a lasting impression. This article breaks down how to emulate his '90s style and incorporate it into your wardrobe today.

Color pop

Bright and bold colors

Will Smith regularly rocked bright colors, a signature of '90s fashion. Adding bold hues to your outfits can immediately infuse them with nostalgia. Think neon green t-shirts or electric blue jackets. These pieces don't just add color; they embody the decade's playful spirit. Stick with one statement piece to avoid overwhelming your look.

Relaxed silhouettes

Oversized fits are back

The oversized trend was all the rage in the '90s, think Will Smith's iconic looks in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. To rock this trend, choose relaxed jeans and big sweatshirts. The trick is to balance proportions. You want to look chill, not like you're drowning in extra material. Wear a big top with tighter pants, or the other way around.

Print play

Graphic prints galore

Will Smith's '90s wardrobe was all about graphic prints, from bold patterns to cartoon graphics on tees. Adding graphic prints to your outfit can bring a fun and nostalgic vibe. Search for vintage or retro-inspired t-shirts with unique prints that reflect your personality. Don't shy away from mixing prints. It might sound intimidating, but you can keep things cohesive by sticking to a consistent color scheme.

Sneaker culture

Fresh sneakers finish the look

No '90s fit is complete without some fresh kicks! Will Smith rocked some seriously stylish sneakers that became almost as iconic as his outfits. Today, you can find plenty of brands re-releasing classic '90s styles or creating new ones inspired by the decade. Select sneakers that match your outfit's color scheme for a coordinated look, or let them be the highlight against a more neutral ensemble.

Final touches

Accessorize wisely

The '90s were all about accessories! Bucket hats, colorful sunglasses - you name it. Leaving jewelry aside, concentrate on fun additions like patterned socks, bandanas, or even a fanny pack worn across the shoulder (channel your inner Will Smith!). The key is, accessories should complement your outfit, not dominate it. Pick one or two statement pieces that pull everything together without overwhelming your look.