While many believe that consuming large amounts of vitamin C can prevent or shorten colds, studies suggest otherwise.

For most people, vitamin C doesn't significantly reduce the risk of catching a cold or its duration.

Overdosing on vitamin C can lead to gastrointestinal discomfort and is often a waste, as excess is flushed out.

Natural sources of vitamin C, like fruits and vegetables, are healthier due to additional nutrients and fiber.

Natural sources of vitamin C, like fruits and vegetables, are healthier due to additional nutrients and fiber. Remember, a balanced diet trumps any single supplement.

Vitamin C and cold: Separating fact from fiction

By Anujj Trehaan 04:07 pm Dec 27, 202404:07 pm

What's the story Vitamin C: The common cold's worst enemy? Millions swear by it. The moment they get a sniffle, they start hoarding supplements and citrus fruits as if they're going out of style. But is there any truth to this widely held belief? Time to bust some myths and get to the facts.

Myth 1

Vitamin C as a cold shield

Most people think that by consuming large amounts of vitamin C, they can prevent a cold. However, studies show that for the general population, taking vitamin C doesn't reduce the risk of getting a cold by much. The benefit is more pronounced in individuals under high physical stress, suggesting that for the majority of people, vitamin C isn't the magical cure-all they perceive it to be.

Myth 2

More vitamin C equals shorter colds?

Most people think that upping your vitamin C intake after you've caught a cold helps you get better faster. Scientifically, for the majority of people, taking vitamin C after symptoms start doesn't make a big difference in how severe the illness is or how long it lasts. Regular supplementation of vitamin C can make your colds a little shorter, but we are talking about 8-14% reduction only.

Myth 3

High doses for better health

The notion that if some is good, more must be better has many people popping high doses of vitamin C every day. Not only is this a waste of money, but it can also cause unpleasant side effects like gastrointestinal discomfort. Your body can only use so much vitamin C at a time; the rest gets flushed out with your pee.

Myth 4

Natural sources over supplements

Many people think getting vitamin C from supplements is the same as getting it from food. But fruits and vegetables come with extra nutrients and fiber, making them a healthier option. And while vitamin C does help your immune system, the idea that it fights off colds is a myth. Remember, a balanced diet will always be more beneficial than any single supplement.