Enhancing homemade laundry starch with corn oil

By Simran Jeet 04:07 pm Dec 27, 202404:07 pm

What's the story Creating your own laundry starch at home is not only economical but also a greener alternative to store-bought ones. Adding corn oil to your DIY starch mix is a game-changer! It makes your clothes way stiffer and more wrinkle-resistant. This post is all about how corn oil takes homemade laundry starch to the next level, guaranteeing not only stiffness but also comfort.

Effectiveness

Boosting starch effectiveness with corn oil

By adding a small amount of corn oil (just a few drops!) to your homemade laundry starch, you can greatly enhance its effectiveness in stiffening fabrics. The oil assists in creating a more even distribution of starch across the fabric, leading to a smoother finish. For every cup of water in your starch, five drops of corn oil should be enough to work wonders.

Softness

Enhancing fabric softness

Although the main purpose of laundry starch is to add stiffness to fabrics, a little corn oil will help keep clothes soft to the touch. This is especially useful for items like shirts and bed linens that you want to keep stiff but comfortable. One percent of corn oil in your starch solution is enough. It won't feel greasy.

Shelf life

Prolonging starch shelf life

Homemade laundry starch doesn't last as long as store-bought stuff. Adding a teeny bit of corn oil works like a natural preservative, though, so you can use it a little longer. Keep your souped-up starch in a sealed container somewhere cool, and you should be good to go for a couple of weeks.

Efficiency

Reducing ironing time

Adding a bit of corn oil to your homemade laundry starch not only improves its effectiveness but also makes ironing easier. Clothes treated with this enhanced formula will get crisp quicker, saving you ironing time. This is because the mixture helps to evenly coat the fabric, allowing the iron's heat to be more uniformly distributed across the material.

Savings

Cost-effective solution

Creating your own laundry starch with added corn oil at home is not just eco-friendly, but also super cheap. The ingredients needed are super cheap and can be found in most homes or at local stores. For example, a liter of commercial laundry starch may cost approximately $5, but preparing the same quantity at home can cut this cost by more than half.