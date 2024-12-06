Summarize Simplifying... In short Soybean oil, a renewable and biodegradable resource, is a game-changer for homemade candles.

It burns cleaner and longer than traditional paraffin wax, enhancing the candle's scent and longevity.

Elevating homemade candles with soybean oil

By Anujj Trehaan 01:58 pm Dec 06, 202401:58 pm

What's the story Why are my homemade candles not as good as store-bought ones? Many people have embraced the art of making candles at home. However, one common struggle is achieving the same quality, burn time, and scent throw as store-bought ones. The secret ingredient? Soybean oil! This article delves into the science of why soybean oil makes a superior candle, and how you can start using it in your homemade creations.

Sustainability

Benefits of using soybean oil

Soybean oil, extracted from soybeans, is a renewable resource. It is biodegradable and burns cleanly without releasing toxins, making it an environmentally friendly option for candle making. In contrast to traditional paraffin wax that emits harmful toxins, soybean oil offers a clean burn. This feature makes candles made from soybean oil a sustainable choice for individuals looking to reduce their environmental footprint.

Longevity

Improved burn time

Soybean oil candles burn slower compared to paraffin wax ones. This is attributed to soy wax's lower melting point, which is between 120 degrees Fahrenheit and 180 degrees Fahrenheit. The use of soybean oil in candle formulations can increase burn times by up to 50%, providing consumers with more value for their money.

Aroma

Enhanced scent throw

One of the biggest draws of homemade candles is their power to infuse a room with your favorite scent. Soybean oil significantly enhances the scent throw of a candle - both when it's lit and when it's not. Soy's natural composition enables it to retain more fragrance oil without compromising burn quality, leading to a more potent and enduring aroma.

Affordability

Cost-effective candle making

Using soybean oil in your candle-making process can save you money. Pure soy wax can be expensive (around $3 per pound), but by blending it with a percentage of soybean oil, you can cut costs without sacrificing quality. Plus, since soy candles burn longer, you won't need to replace them as often.

Creativity

Customization tips

Using soybean oil in your homemade candles gives you a ton of creative control. You can play around with different ratios of soy wax to soybean oil until you find the perfect balance of hardness or softness you're aiming for. Adding essential oils or fragrance oils at around 6% - 10% concentration lets you craft your own signature scents that are either personal or customized as presents.