Refreshing natural shoe shine with olive oil

By Anujj Trehaan 09:38 am Nov 20, 202409:38 am

What's the story Turns out, olive oil, that magic elixir in your kitchen, moonlights as a natural shoe polish! This article details how to use it to restore your leather shoes, providing an eco-friendly and budget-friendly alternative to conventional polishes. A few easy steps and common household items are all it takes to achieve a beautiful shine, improving the look of your shoes and prolonging their lifespan.

Preparation

The basics of olive oil polishing

Before you begin the polishing process, make sure your shoes are clean. Use a soft brush or cloth to remove any dirt or debris. This will allow the olive oil to penetrate the leather effectively, ensuring a high-quality finish without any trapped particles that could scratch or damage the surface.

Application

Applying olive oil correctly

With a soft cloth, gently rub a few drops of olive oil into the leather, using circular motions. It's important to use only a few drops; you don't want to over-saturate the leather. Too much oil could make it greasy or harm its texture. Let the oil sit and penetrate the leather for roughly five minutes before moving on to the next step.

Buffing

Buffing for shine

After letting the olive oil soak in for five minutes, grab a clean, dry cloth and start buffing those shoes like you mean it! This creates friction, which in turn produces a natural shine in the leather. The harder you buff, the shinier they'll get! A good buff can make a world of difference, transforming them from dull and neglected to well-cared-for and polished.

Maintenance

Maintaining your shoes' luster

To maintain the shine and health of your shoes after using olive oil, it's crucial to store them correctly when not being worn. Use shoe trees to help keep their form, and avoid storing them in direct sunlight or near sources of heat, which can dry out and crack the leather over time.