Budget-friendly home-made fabric softeners

By Anujj Trehaan 02:35 pm Nov 19, 202402:35 pm

What's the story Making your own fabric softener is a cheap and easy way to give your laundry that extra touch of softness and freshness. With just a few household items, you can create a natural alternative to store-bought fabric softeners. This article provides four simple, wallet-friendly fabric softener recipes. They're easy on your clothes and easier on your wallet.

Vinegar solution

Vinegar magic for soft fabrics

White vinegar is cheap and acts as a natural fabric softener. Simply mix one part white vinegar with one part water, and add it to the final rinse cycle of your wash. This solution helps break down any detergent residue left on clothes, resulting in a softer feel. And at just $3 a gallon for white vinegar, this trick is not only effective but also budget-friendly.

Baking soda mix

Baking soda boost for laundry

Baking soda is a cheap household staple that can also be used to soften fabrics. Simply add half a cup of baking soda during the rinse cycle of your washing machine. Baking soda works by balancing the pH level in the water, which ultimately softens your clothes. At around $1 for a box, baking soda provides a cost-effective solution for softer laundry.

Scented softness

Essential oils for fragrant clothes

To have nice smelling laundry without the chemicals, simply add 20-30 drops of essential oil to one cup of white vinegar or baking soda solution during the rinse cycle of your wash. A bottle of essential oil costs between $5-$10, and you only need a few drops at a time. This method is super cheap for adding a nice scent, making it a cost-effective option for clothes that smell fresh.

Epsom ease

The Epsom salt solution

Mix one cup of Epsom salt and half a cup of baking soda. Add 10-15 drops of essential oil for a pleasant scent (optional). Use a quarter cup of the mixture for each laundry load during the rinse cycle. Considering you can buy Epsom salt at any store for around $4 a bag, this hack is cheap and effective for softer clothes.