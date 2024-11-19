Budget-friendly home-made fabric softeners
Making your own fabric softener is a cheap and easy way to give your laundry that extra touch of softness and freshness. With just a few household items, you can create a natural alternative to store-bought fabric softeners. This article provides four simple, wallet-friendly fabric softener recipes. They're easy on your clothes and easier on your wallet.
Vinegar magic for soft fabrics
White vinegar is cheap and acts as a natural fabric softener. Simply mix one part white vinegar with one part water, and add it to the final rinse cycle of your wash. This solution helps break down any detergent residue left on clothes, resulting in a softer feel. And at just $3 a gallon for white vinegar, this trick is not only effective but also budget-friendly.
Baking soda boost for laundry
Baking soda is a cheap household staple that can also be used to soften fabrics. Simply add half a cup of baking soda during the rinse cycle of your washing machine. Baking soda works by balancing the pH level in the water, which ultimately softens your clothes. At around $1 for a box, baking soda provides a cost-effective solution for softer laundry.
Essential oils for fragrant clothes
To have nice smelling laundry without the chemicals, simply add 20-30 drops of essential oil to one cup of white vinegar or baking soda solution during the rinse cycle of your wash. A bottle of essential oil costs between $5-$10, and you only need a few drops at a time. This method is super cheap for adding a nice scent, making it a cost-effective option for clothes that smell fresh.
The Epsom salt solution
Mix one cup of Epsom salt and half a cup of baking soda. Add 10-15 drops of essential oil for a pleasant scent (optional). Use a quarter cup of the mixture for each laundry load during the rinse cycle. Considering you can buy Epsom salt at any store for around $4 a bag, this hack is cheap and effective for softer clothes.