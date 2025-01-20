WhatsApp's new feature lets you add music to status updates
What's the story
Meta-owned WhatsApp has launched a new feature that lets you share music via your status updates.
The update is currently available for some iOS beta testers with version 25.1.10.73 via the TestFlight beta program.
According to WABetaInfo, the feature is expected to be rolled out more widely in the coming weeks.
Feature details
A closer look at the music sharing feature
The new music-sharing feature allows iOS beta users to add audio clips to their status updates, a functionality recently introduced for Android users as well.
This update comes as part of WhatsApp's effort to offer a consistent user experience across both platforms.
The feature lets users browse an extensive music catalog offered by Meta, including popular tracks from Instagram's music library.
User guide
How to use it?
To use the new feature, users can choose a song or artist right from the drawing editor.
An active internet connection is needed to browse the music catalog and stream chosen audio tracks to be added in status updates.
If there's no internet, an error message will prompt users to reconnect before proceeding.
The enhancement brings a new level of personalization to status updates, allowing users to set a mood or share moments with a fitting soundtrack.
Engagement
Music integration enhances interactivity
The integration of music into status updates not only personalizes the content but also makes it more interactive.
Your contacts can engage with the update by enjoying the music and possibly discovering new tracks/artists by opening their Instagram profiles directly from WhatsApp.
The feature brings WhatsApp closer to Instagram, where a similar option to add audio clips to stories already exists.