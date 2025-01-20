How to change audio tracks on JioCinema? Try these steps
Did you know you can transform your JioCinema viewing experience by changing audio tracks in just a few taps?
Whether you're binge-watching a Bollywood blockbuster or diving into South Indian cinema, customising your audio settings is a game-changer.
Think of it as giving your favourite shows and movies a multilingual twist! From Hindi to Tamil or even more languages, we've got the scoop on how to unlock your audio preferences for a truly tailored movie marathon.
Audio selection
Accessing audio settings made easy
Once you've begun streaming your selected movie or TV show on JioCinema, navigating to the audio settings is simple.
Just look for a speaker or gear icon on the playback screen.
Tapping this icon will open the audio settings menu, displaying a list of available language options.
This is especially handy if you're watching a movie or show with family or friends who prefer different languages.
Language switch
Switching audio tracks seamlessly
Changing the audio language during playback is a breeze - no pausing or restarting necessary!
Simply access the audio settings directly from the playback screen, and then choose your desired language from the list provided.
The app instantly implements your selection, allowing for a smooth transition between languages.
This feature ensures that viewers can effortlessly enjoy content in their preferred language, further elevating the viewing experience for all parties involved.