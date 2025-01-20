Secret to viral Facebook posts? Add colours like a pro
What's the story
Adding a background color to your Facebook posts is a simple way to make them pop.
This feature lets you select eye-catching colors for the background of text-only posts, making them more attention-grabbing.
It's perfect for sharing thoughts, announcements, or just casual updates on an Android device, with a touch of style.
Color selection
Accessing the color palette
Open the Facebook app and click on "What's on your mind?" to create a new post.
Spot the "Background color" option, usually displayed as a palette icon.
Click on it, and you'll see a bunch of colors pop up at the bottom of the screen.
Pick whatever color you fancy, from vibrant yellows to cool blues. Just choose something that matches the vibe or message of your post.
Posting process
Crafting your post
After selecting your color, simply start typing your message.
The text input area will appear on top of the chosen color, giving you a sneak peek of the final appearance.
Once you're done crafting your message, tap the "Post" button at the top right corner.
Voila! Your post, now jazzed up with a vibrant background, will be shared for friends and followers to see and engage with.