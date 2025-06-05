NASA reveals when India's Shubhanshu Shukla will reach ISS
What's the story
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will soon embark on a historic mission to the International Space Station (ISS).
Shukla is India's second astronaut to go to space after Rakesh Sharma.
He will be the pilot of the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, which is scheduled to launch on June 10, 2025.
The mission, known as Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), will take him on a 14-day round trip to space. During this time, he will conduct seven scientific experiments for India.
Mission timeline
Falcon-9 rocket to launch Dragon spacecraft
The Dragon spacecraft will be launched by a Falcon-9 rocket at 5:52pm IST, embarking on a journey to rendezvous with the ISS, which is located over 400km above Earth's surface.
NASA has confirmed that it will take over 24 hours for the Dragon to align with the space station and begin its critical docking procedure autonomously.
The docking is expected to take place at around 10:00pm on Wednesday, June 11.
International collaboration
Mission will take 1st astronauts from India, Poland, and Hungary
The Ax-4 mission will take the first astronauts from India, as well as Poland and Hungary, to the ISS.
This is a joint effort between NASA and the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) to send India's first astronaut to the station.
The space agencies are working together on five joint science investigations and two in-orbit science, technology, engineering, and mathematics demonstrations as part of this mission.
Personal perspective
I carry the hopes of 1.7 billion Indians: Shukla
Ahead of the launch, Shukla expressed his excitement for the mission.
"I carry not just technical equipment but the hopes and dreams of 1.7 billion Indians," he said in a briefing.
He added that he will be conducting seven scientific experiments that could significantly contribute to our understanding of microgravity and future space research.
"In many ways, I see myself as a bridge between Earth and space," Shukla said.