What's the story

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will soon embark on a historic mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

Shukla is India's second astronaut to go to space after Rakesh Sharma.

He will be the pilot of the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, which is scheduled to launch on June 10, 2025.

The mission, known as Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), will take him on a 14-day round trip to space. During this time, he will conduct seven scientific experiments for India.