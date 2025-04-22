What's the story

In a groundbreaking discovery, a team of astronomers from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has identified a planet that is rapidly disintegrating and leaving behind a comet-like tail.

The planet, which lies some 140 light-years away from Earth, is roughly the size of Mercury but orbits its star at a very close distance.

It completes one full orbit every 30.5 hours and is believed to be covered in magma.