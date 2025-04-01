What's the story

SpaceX has made history with its latest human spaceflight, the Fram2 mission.

The groundbreaking venture marks the first time a crewed spacecraft has been launched into a polar orbit around Earth.

The mission started earlier today when a Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Crew Dragon capsule "Resilience" lifted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The four-member crew will spend three to five days circling above Earth's most remote locations.