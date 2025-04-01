What's the story

April 2025 promises to be an extraordinary month for both avid stargazers and casual sky enthusiasts.

The month will see several astronomical events, including the Micro Pink Moon on April 13 and the Super Pink Moon on April 27.

Between these dates, you can witness the Lyrid meteor shower peaking around April 22.

Here's a guide to these cosmic occurrences that are sure to captivate anyone with a passion for astronomy.