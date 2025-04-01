Forget ChatGPT! This AI can create Ghibli-style videos for free
What's the story
Alibaba's generative AI model Qwen has introduced an innovative feature: the ability to create Ghibli-style anime videos.
This capability was launched with the latest update of Qwen 2.5 Max.
The new version comes with advanced features, including the ability to generate videos from text prompts.
To use this service, all you have to do is enter a text prompt and ask Qwen to generate a video based on it.
User experience
Video generation process and limitations
In a recent test, Qwen was prompted to generate a video "showing a girl waiting at the bus stand in broad daylight and worried."
The AI model was able to create an impressive Ghibli-style anime video.
However, there are some limitations to keep in mind while using Qwen for video generation.
The platform can create videos in different formats like 16:9 landscape, 9:16 portrait, and even 1:1 square.
Development
Restrictions and future improvements
The best part is that the service is free and you only need to log in to use it. However, do note that the length of the video is restricted to just five seconds.
At present, Qwen can't convert uploaded photos into videos or deal with complex compositions. It can only create simple videos and may not produce desired results for more complex commands.
Despite these limitations, Alibaba's Qwen represents an innovative step in AI-generated animation technology.