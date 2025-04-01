In a recent test, Qwen was prompted to generate a video "showing a girl waiting at the bus stand in broad daylight and worried."

The AI model was able to create an impressive Ghibli-style anime video.

However, there are some limitations to keep in mind while using Qwen for video generation.

The platform can create videos in different formats like 16:9 landscape, 9:16 portrait, and even 1:1 square.