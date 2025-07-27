Shubman Gill slams his fourth Test ton in England: Stats 

Indian captain Shubman Gill has raced to his ninth century in Test cricket. The 25-year-old reached the landmark on Day 5 of the 4th Test against England at Old Trafford. Gill continues India's bid to draw the Test. He added a 188-run stand with KL Rahul in the third innings. He also became the third Indian with 700-plus runs in a bilateral Test series.

Knock Gill, Rahul lead India's fightback Gill and Rahul staged a valiant fightback on Day 4 after India, trailing 311 runs, were down to 0/2. The duo first survived a challenging spell from England's bowlers. While the Indian captain was beaten on a couple of occasions, he led from the front with his resistance. Gill reached his ton in the first session on Day 5 off 228 balls.

Information Archer removes Gill at stroke of lunch Gill was dismissed shortly after his valiant century. At stroke of lunch, Gill perished to England fast bowler Jofra Archer. The Indian captain played a loose shot and threw his wicket away. He ended with 103 runs from 238 balls (4s: 12).

Runs Third Indian with this feat Gill is the third Indian to have slammed 700-plus runs in a bilateral Test series. The right-handed batter joined Yashasvi Jaiswal (712 runs vs England in 2023/24) and Sunil Gavaskar (732 runs vs WI in 1978/79 and 774 runs vs WI in 1970/71). As reported earlier, Gill surpassed Rahul Dravid to become the highest run-scorer for India in a Test series in England.

Information Gill becomes first Asian batter with this Test record Gill earlier etched his name in the history books by becoming the first Asian batter to score 650-plus runs in England in a Test series. He broke Pakistan's Mohammad Yousuf's long-standing record of 631 runs.

Record Fourth Test ton in England As mentioned, Gill raced to his fourth Test century in England. He now has the joint second-most tons for India in the nation, along with Rishabh Pant, Rahul, Sachin Tendulkar, and Dilip Vengsarkar. They are only behind Rahul Dravid, who owns six such tons. Overall, Gill slammed his sixth ton against England in the format. He also owns three half-centuries.

Hundreds Gill equals this record of Gavaskar and Kohli As per Cricbuzz, Gill has equaled Gavaskar and Virat Kohli in terms of most hundreds for India in a Test series (4). Most hundreds for India in a Test series: 4 - Sunil Gavaskar vs WI, 1971 (Away) 4 - Sunil Gavaskar vs WI, 1978/79 (Home) 4 - Virat Kohli vs AUS, 2014/15 (Away) 4 - Shubman Gill vs ENG, 2025 (Away)*

Do you know? Gill enters elite list as captain featuring Bradman and Gavaskar Gill has also equaled Sir Don Bradman and Gavaskar in terms of most hundreds in a Test series as captain. 4 - Sir Don Bradman vs IND, 1947/48 (Home) and 4 - Sunil Gavaskar vs WI, 1978/79 (Home).

Runs Decoding the Test stats of Gill With this hundred, Gill has raced to 2,615 runs in Tests at 42.17. In addition to nine Test tons, he owns 7 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, Gill has gone past 1,300 runs in Tests (1,314) against England. He averages 54.75 from 14 matches (26 innings). In 17 away Test matches (home of opposition), Gill owns 1,371 runs at 45-plus (100s: 5, 50s: 2).

Do you know? Gill's numbers in SENA In 15 Test matches on SENA soil (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia), Gill has scored 1,236 runs at 44.14. This was his 4th century in SENA (all in England). He also owns 2 fifties.