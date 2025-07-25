Michael Bracewell replaces injured Phillips for 1st Zimbabwe Test: Details 

The New Zealand cricket team has announced that Michael Bracewell will replace the injured Glenn Phillips for the first Test against Zimbabwe. The decision was made after Phillips sustained an injury, leaving a gap in the squad. BLACKCAPS head coach Rob Walter said Bracewell is a strong replacement for Phillips and his experience and skill set will be a great asset to the team.

Team strategy Coach Walter on the all-rounder's inclusion in the squad Walter emphasized that Bracewell's inclusion in the squad would keep the same balance of the team. He said, "Glenn's injury provided a gap in the Test squad and Michael is the closest like-for-like replacement." The coach also noted that since Bracewell is already with the T20 squad and his availability aligns with the first Test, they are taking this opportunity to include him.

Upcoming plans Bracewell will leave for Southern Brave after 1st Test Walter also said that after the first Test, they will decide whether to replace Bracewell for the second Test. After the first Test against Zimbabwe, Bracewell will leave for Southern Brave to join them ahead of their first game. The BLACKCAPS are scheduled to play two Tests in Bulawayo, starting July 30 and August 7 respectively.

Stats Bracewell last played a Test in March 2023 Bracewell, a regular face in NZ's white-ball teams in the last few years, played the last of his eight Tests back in March 2023. Injury issues also played a vital part in his absence from the format. The spin-bowling all-rounder owns 24 Test wickets at a high average of 41.79 (4W: 1). The tally also includes 259 runs at 19.92 (50: 1).